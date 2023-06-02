New Suit

Owners Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgement against Great American Lawn LLC, Resi Kowski and other defendants Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court in connection with an underlying motor vehicle collision. The court action, brought by Kershaw White LLC, seeks to declare that an automobile liability policy is not implicated and an umbrella policy is also not implicated or applied unless or until a retained policy limit of $300,000 has been satisfied. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02461, Owners Insurance Company v. Great American Lawn, LLC et al.

Insurance

June 02, 2023, 5:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Kershaw White LLC

defendants

Great American Lawn, LLC

LM General Insurance Company

Resi Kowski

Victor Vazemiller

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute