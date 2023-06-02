Owners Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgement against Great American Lawn LLC, Resi Kowski and other defendants Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court in connection with an underlying motor vehicle collision. The court action, brought by Kershaw White LLC, seeks to declare that an automobile liability policy is not implicated and an umbrella policy is also not implicated or applied unless or until a retained policy limit of $300,000 has been satisfied. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02461, Owners Insurance Company v. Great American Lawn, LLC et al.
Insurance
June 02, 2023, 5:15 AM