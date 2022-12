New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance sued Shermaine S. Dobbs Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The insurer, represented by Kendall Mandell LLC, accuses the defendant of seeking benefits pursuant to a fraudulently obtained policy. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05099, Owners Insurance Company v. Dobbs.

Insurance

December 29, 2022, 10:05 AM