New Suit

Owners Insurance Co. sued Cosmo's Restaurant & Bar and April Bucki on Tuesday in Alabama Southern District Court over an insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit seeks a declaration that Owners has no duty to indemnify Cosmo’s Restaurant in an underlying personal injury dispute with Bucki, a restaurant patron who allegedly received injuries when she swallowed a fishbone. The court action was brought by Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00113, Owners Insurance Company v. Cosmo's Restaurant & Bar, Inc. et al.

Insurance

April 04, 2023, 3:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers

defendants

April Bucki

Cosmo's Restaurant & Bar, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute