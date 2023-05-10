New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Colliers Bennett Kahnweiler LLC, a commercial real estate provider, and Adam Chmielewski on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The court case, claiming that the defendant does not have coverage for injuries arising from a slip-and-fall incident, was brought by Pretzel & Stouffer, Chartered. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02926, Owners Insurance Company v. Colliers Bennett Kahnweiler, LLC et al.

Insurance

May 10, 2023, 2:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Pretzel & Stouffer, Chartered

defendants

Adam Chmielewski

Colliers Bennett Kahnweiler, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute