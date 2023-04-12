New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgement on Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Bovis, Kyle, Burch & Medlin, seeks to declare that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify Barnhill Inc. and Benning Construction Co. in an underlying construction defect action. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01534, Owners Insurance Company v. Benning Construction Company et al.

Insurance

April 12, 2023, 4:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Bovis Kyle Burch Medlin

defendants

Barnhill, Inc.

Benning Construction Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute