Auto-Owners Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgement on Monday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Bovis, Kyle, Burch & Medlin, seeks to declare that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify Barnhill Inc. and Benning Construction Co. in an underlying construction defect action. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01534, Owners Insurance Company v. Benning Construction Company et al.
Insurance
April 12, 2023, 4:33 AM