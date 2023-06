News From Law.com

This discussion analyzes the Owners and Contractors Protective Liability (OCP) Coverage Form, CG 00 09. This form provides liability coverage to the named insured (project owner) for bodily injury and property damage arising from vicarious liability for the contractor's work, or the named insured's acts or omissions in connection with general supervision of the contractor.

June 05, 2023, 5:00 AM

