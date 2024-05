News From Law.com

Upscale hotel owner DiamondRock Hospitality Co. has hired a new general counsel just weeks after longtime legal chief Bill Tennis, 69, announced he would retire at the end of June. Bethesda, Maryland-based DiamondRock announced the hiring of Anika Fischer, 35, this week. She comes from the San Mateo, California-based apartment developer Essex Property Trust, where she has been deputy general counsel for two years.

May 17, 2024, 1:46 PM

