Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Tyson Foods to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Barnes Law and attorney Ross H. Briggs on behalf of Vickie Ownby, who claims she was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 4:22-cv-00847, Ownby v. Tyson Deli, Inc. et al.