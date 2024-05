News From Law.com

South Florida lawyers convinced jurors to return an $8M verdict by embracing the facts stacked against their client while emphasizing the alleged failure of law enforcement that resulted in a woman's death. Those "bad facts" included that the woman's ex-boyfriend drove them drunk in a stolen vehicle, tested positive for Xanax, marijuana and cocaine, and that she did not wear a seatbelt.

