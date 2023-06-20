New Suit - Employment

Dow Chemical, a DowDuPont spin-off focused on materials science, was sued over alleged employment discrimination Tuesday in Kentucky Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer, contends that the plaintiff was wrongfully terminated due to gender-based employment discrimination after he was accused of sexual harassment by a co-worker. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00042, Owens v. The Dow Chemical Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 20, 2023, 7:12 PM

Joseph Owens

Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer, Llc - Evansville

The Dow Chemical Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination