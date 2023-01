Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thomas Thomas & Hafer on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Johnny Janosik Center Pointe LLC and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the J Fine Law Group on behalf of Edward Owens. The case is 2:23-cv-00378, Owens v. Johnny Janosik, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 31, 2023, 11:54 AM