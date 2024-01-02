Who Got The Work

Michael P. Elkon and Kate Mize of Fisher & Phillips have stepped in as defense counsel to Facility Repair Services in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed Nov. 17 in Georgia Northern District Court by Hill, Kertscher & Wharton on behalf of a general maintenance technician who contends that she was demoted and then wrongfully terminated in retaliation for taking time off of work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen, is 1:23-cv-05312, Owens v. Facility Repair Services.

January 02, 2024

Ronda Owens

Hill, Kertscher & Wharton, LLP

Facility Repair Services

Fisher & Phillips

