Who Got The Work

Matthew H. Fry of Burns White has entered an appearance for the GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action, filed May 31 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Lamb McErlane PC on behalf of the Estate of Andrew Little, who allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself while an inmate at Delaware County prison. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson, is 2:24-cv-02351, Owens v. Delaware County.

Real Estate

July 15, 2024, 1:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Janet Little Owens

Plaintiffs

Lamb McErlane

Defendants

The GEO Group, Inc

Correctional Officers John/Jane Does (1-10)

Delaware County

Kristen Grady

Medical Providers John/Jane Does (1-10)(Fictitious)

Wellpath LLC

defendant counsels

Burns White

Nature of Claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation