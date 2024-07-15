Matthew H. Fry of Burns White has entered an appearance for the GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The action, filed May 31 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Lamb McErlane PC on behalf of the Estate of Andrew Little, who allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself while an inmate at Delaware County prison. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joshua D. Wolson, is 2:24-cv-02351, Owens v. Delaware County.
Real Estate
July 15, 2024, 1:37 PM