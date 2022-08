Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Finazzo Cossolini O'Leary Meola & Hager on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Hanover Insurance Group to New Jersey District Court. The suit, for a disputed property damage claim, was filed by the JT Law Firm on behalf of Jennifer Juste and Justin Owens. The case is 2:22-cv-05075, Owens et al v. Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.

Insurance

August 17, 2022, 11:51 AM