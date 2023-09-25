Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has tapped shareholders M. Edward Owens Jr. and Mary Ann Stackhouse of Lewis, Thomason, King, Krieg & Waldrop to defend a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Aug. 8 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by the Winfrey Firm on behalf of a mother and daughter claiming persistent sexual harassment. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles E. Atchley Jr., is 3:23-cv-00283, Owens et al v. Ephant Group - Hotel Management, LLC. et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
September 25, 2023, 8:07 AM