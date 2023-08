New Suit - Employment

Wyndham Hotels' Ramada Worldwide and other defendants were sued Aug. 8 in Tennessee Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by the Winfrey Firm on behalf of a mother and daughter claiming persistent sexual harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00283, Owens et al v. Ephant Group - Hotel Management, LLC. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 08, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Chelsea Owens

Cynthia Boatwright

The Winfrey Firm

defendants

Ramada Worldwide, Inc.

Ephant Group - Hotel Management, LLC.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination