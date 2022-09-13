New Suit - Trademark

Owens Corning, the Illinois-based producer of home building and fiberglass products, sued Pink Energy and Power Home Solar LLC Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court action, filed by Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick and Jones Day, accuses the defendants of marketing their energy-efficiency products using an identical shade of pink to that used and registered by Owens Corning. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01628, Owens Corning et al v. Pink Energy, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 13, 2022, 6:19 PM