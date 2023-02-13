New Suit - ERISA

Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The case, brought by the Lanier Law Firm, Plevin & Gallucci and Commonwealth Law Group, accuses the defendant of breaching its fiduciary duty as a third-party administrator of benefits to employees of plaintiff Owens & Minor, a provider of health care logistics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00115, Owens & Minor, Inc and Owens & Minor Flexible Benefits Plan v. Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc.

Health Care

February 13, 2023, 5:20 PM