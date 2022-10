Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bullivant Houser Bailey on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance to Oregon District Court. The suit, concerning underinsured motorist coverage, was filed by attorney Samuel T. Stanke on behalf of Hailey Owen. The case is 3:22-cv-01503, Owen v. Liberty Mutual Personal Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 8:45 PM