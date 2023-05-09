New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

DISH Network was hit with a data breach class action in Colorado District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, filed by Saliman Law and Siri & Glimstad LLP, accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arising from a breach that took place in February of 2023 carried out by a Russian ransomware gang called "Black Basta." The suit alleges an attack on the private identifiable and financial information of employees and customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01168, Owen-Brooks v. DISH Network Corporation.

Telecommunications

May 09, 2023, 2:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Susan Owen-Brooks

Plaintiffs

Saliman Law LLC

defendants

DISH Network Corporation

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct