New Suit - Contract

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart and Armstrong Teasdale filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Middle District Court on behalf of OW Chicken Star in relation to the sale of twelve Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise stores. The suit, which targets AR Group Tennessee and AR Group of Restaurants, accuses the defendants of misrepresenting material facts including employing individuals at the Popeyes locations who were not authorized to work in the US and paying them in cash to avoid withholding taxes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00142, Ow Chicken Star, LLC v. AR Group Tennessee, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 18, 2023, 10:39 AM