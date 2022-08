Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Lash Group to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, over alleged gender and race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Turner & Caudell on behalf of a former senior manager. The case is 0:22-cv-02903, Overton v. Lash Group.

South Carolina

August 31, 2022, 6:07 PM