New Suit - Contract

Overton Chicago Gear filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Golden Aluminum on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for a gear box, was brought by Goldberg Kohn and Kohrman Jackson & Krantz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00796, Overton Chicago Gear Corp. v. Golden Aluminum Inc.

Illinois

February 08, 2023, 6:57 PM