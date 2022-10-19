New Suit - Contract

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Overtime Elite, a basketball league for young athletes. The suit pursues claims against AG Light and Sound Inc., AG Production Services Inc. and other defendants for failing to complete the construction of the OTE Center of Excellence, a multipurpose facility with a basketball arena, classrooms and related amenities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04143, Overtime Elite LLC v. Gumper et al.

Construction & Engineering

October 19, 2022, 4:47 AM