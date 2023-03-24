Who Got The Work

Nonnie L. Shivers of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Living Spaces Furniture in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The action was filed Feb. 7 in Arizona District Court by Yen Pilch Robaina & Kresin on behalf of a former operations manager who contends that he was subjected to race discrimination and pursues pay inequality claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Roslyn O. Silver, is 2:23-cv-00248, Overstreet v. Living Spaces Furniture LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 24, 2023, 8:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Jerome G Overstreet

Plaintiffs

Yen Pilch Robaina & Kresin Plc - Phoenix

defendants

Living Spaces Furniture LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination