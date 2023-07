Removed To Federal Court

Abbott Cardiovascular Systems on Friday removed an employment class action to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by the Novak Law Firm, alleges wage-and-hour violations. The defendant is represented by Hunton Andrews Kurth. The case is 5:23-cv-01321, Overstreet v. Abbott Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (erroneously sued herein as "Abbott Cardiovascular Sys Inc.".

Health Care

July 07, 2023, 8:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Theo Overstreet

defendants

Abbott Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (erroneously sued herein as "Abbott Cardiovascular Sys Inc."

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches