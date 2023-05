New Suit - Trademark

Overstock, an online retailer, sued Overstock.com KY Monday in Utah District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit was brought by Maschoff Brennan Gilmore & Israelsen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00300, Overstock.com v. Overstock.com KY.

May 08, 2023

Overstock.com

Maschoff Brennan

Overstock.com KY

