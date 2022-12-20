Overcoming Hurdles to Reach $1.6M Settlement After Roadwork ...

News From Law.com

An Atlanta plaintiff attorney has settled for $1.6 million a negligence claim filed against a pair of Georgia Department of Transportation sub-contractors in connection with a rollover and ejection crash that injured a Pickens County mother and daughter. To secure the seven-figure agreement, plaintiff counsel said he had to prove his client hadn't been speeding at the time of the collision, and that contractors bore responsibility for debris left in the roadway.

