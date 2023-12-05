Over 90 Law Firms Commit to Creating More Inclusive Professi...

News From Law.com

A group of more than 90 law firms has committed to actions that aim to make the legal profession more inclusive for lawyers with disabilities, according to a Tuesday press release from program organizer Diversity Lab.The law firms, including Am Law 100 U.S. firms and Canadian and British law firms, agreed to enact up to 10 disability inclusion commitments as defined by an advisory group of lawyers at law firms, law schools and corporate legal departments.

December 05, 2023, 4:00 AM

