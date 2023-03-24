New Suit - ERISA Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed an ERISA class action Friday in Florida Middle District Court against private equity firm Astara Capital Partners Fund and executives at Astara-owned company Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. The suit pursues claims on behalf of Del-Air employees, who allegedly lost substantial portions of their retirement benefits after the defendants ‘forced’ employees to sell shareholder control of Del-Air at lower-than-market value. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00551, Ovalle et al v. Barton et al.

Investment Firms

March 24, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Angel Buitrago

Cynthia Medina

Julissa Ovalle

Lynne Cassani

Michael Mize

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Astara Capital Partners Fund I, LP

Charles Brinkley

Diane Dello Russo

Donald Fortin

Howard Barton

James Urbach

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations