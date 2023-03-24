Morgan & Morgan filed an ERISA class action Friday in Florida Middle District Court against private equity firm Astara Capital Partners Fund and executives at Astara-owned company Del-Air Heating, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration. The suit pursues claims on behalf of Del-Air employees, who allegedly lost substantial portions of their retirement benefits after the defendants ‘forced’ employees to sell shareholder control of Del-Air at lower-than-market value. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00551, Ovalle et al v. Barton et al.
Investment Firms
March 24, 2023, 6:20 PM