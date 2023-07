News From Law.com

Orlando, Florida-based Romacorp, parent of the Tony Roma's rib chain, has hired its outside counsel as CEO. Mohaimina Haque, who has served as outside general counsel counsel through her law firm The Law Office of Mohaimina Haque, for two years, succeeds restaurant industry veteran Ramon Bourgeois, who has been acting CEO for the last two years.

July 13, 2023, 6:39 AM

