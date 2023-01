News From Law.com

A longtime Vinson & Elkins partner in Houston is departing the firm and its management committee to take the legal reins of one of her clients, Group 1 Automotive. Gillian Hobson is taking the in-house plunge after 23 years at the Am Law 100 firm. She is jumping full time to Group 1, which owns more than 200 auto dealerships in the U.S. and U.K., after serving as the company's primary relationship attorney.

January 17, 2023, 4:35 PM