Who Got The Work

Kirsten S. Daughdril of Freeman, Mathis & Gary has entered an appearance for Dr. Michelle Lakly and Glenn Ross in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit, filed June 7 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Law Office of Richard D.C. Schrade Jr. on behalf of Outreach for Animals Inc. and Dr. Karen Thomas, accuses the defendants of keeping endangered animals in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The court case also targets Glenn Ross and Dr. Michelle Lakly. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, is 1:23-cv-02557, Outreach for Animals, Inc. et al v. Noahs Ark Animal Rehabilitation Center & Sanctuary, Inc. et al.

Georgia

August 04, 2023, 8:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Dr. Karen Thomas

Outreach for Animals, Inc.

Office Of Richard D.C. Schrade, Jr.

defendants

Dr. Michelle Lakly

Glenn Ross

Noahs Ark Animal Rehabilitation Center & Sanctuary, Inc.

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

Alston & Bird

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws