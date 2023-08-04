Kirsten S. Daughdril of Freeman, Mathis & Gary has entered an appearance for Dr. Michelle Lakly and Glenn Ross in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit, filed June 7 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Law Office of Richard D.C. Schrade Jr. on behalf of Outreach for Animals Inc. and Dr. Karen Thomas, accuses the defendants of keeping endangered animals in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The court case also targets Glenn Ross and Dr. Michelle Lakly. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, is 1:23-cv-02557, Outreach for Animals, Inc. et al v. Noahs Ark Animal Rehabilitation Center & Sanctuary, Inc. et al.
Georgia
August 04, 2023, 8:13 AM