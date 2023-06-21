Who Got The Work

Alston & Bird partner Christopher C. Marquardt and associate Leigh Shapiro have entered appearances for Noah’s Ark Animal Rehabilitation Center & Sanctuary Inc., an unaccredited roadside menagerie, in a pending environmental lawsuit. According to the complaint, the defendant keeps animals protected by the Endangered Species Act in unsafe and unsanitary conditions. The suit was filed June 7 in Georgia Northern District Court by the Law Office of Richard D.C. Schrade Jr. on behalf of Outreach for Animals Inc. and Dr. Karen Thomas. The court case also targets Glenn Ross and Dr. Michelle Lakly. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg, is 1:23-cv-02557, Outreach for Animals, Inc. et al v. Noahs Ark Animal Rehabilitation Center & Sanctuary, Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 21, 2023, 8:52 AM

Dr. Karen Thomas

Outreach for Animals, Inc.

Office Of Richard D.C. Schrade, Jr.

Dr. Michelle Lakly

Glenn Ross

Noahs Ark Animal Rehabilitation Center & Sanctuary, Inc.

Alston & Bird

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws