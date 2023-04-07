Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Care Financial, Security Benefit Life Insurance and David H. Schapals to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the McCorquodale Law Firm and Trousdale Ryan on behalf of Patricia M. Outlaw and William C. Outlaw, accuses the defendants of negligently failing to activate lifetime riders in the plaintiffs' annuity contracts, causing them to lose substantial benefits. The case is 1:23-cv-00121, Outlaw et al. v. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

April 07, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Patricia M. Outlaw

William C. Outlaw

Plaintiffs

Mccorquodale Law Firm

defendants

Care Financial

David H. Schapals

Security Benefit Life Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Lloyd Gray Whitehead And Monroe, Pc

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute