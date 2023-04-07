Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Care Financial, Security Benefit Life Insurance and David H. Schapals to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the McCorquodale Law Firm and Trousdale Ryan on behalf of Patricia M. Outlaw and William C. Outlaw, accuses the defendants of negligently failing to activate lifetime riders in the plaintiffs' annuity contracts, causing them to lose substantial benefits. The case is 1:23-cv-00121, Outlaw et al. v. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. et al.
Insurance
April 07, 2023, 7:56 PM