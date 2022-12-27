Outgoing Philadelphia Bar Association Chancellor Reflects on...

News From Law.com

Looking back on his year as leader of the Philadelphia Bar Association, outgoing chancellor Wesley Payne said he's particularly proud of the strong stances the organization took to address controversial issues. In September, the association's board of governors passed resolutions supporting abortion access and advocating for gun safety legislation. "It's never what you do," Payne said of his role as chancellor. "It's what got accomplished by the board and the organization."

Legal Services

December 27, 2022, 4:00 AM