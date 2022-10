News From Law.com

Morgan Lewis & Bockius has hired partner Dana Baiocco, who previously served as a commissioner from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, to counsel business clients on regulatory compliance from the firm's Philadelphia office. Baiocco, a former Jones Day partner who helped establish that firm's Boston office, was tapped by the Trump White House to join the CPSC, flipping the agency's majority toward Republicans upon her confirmation in 2018.

Legal Services

October 26, 2022, 3:51 PM