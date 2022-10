News From Law.com

I turned 40 on Oct. 10. For many reasons, I am fortunate to be alive. One important reason relates to depression and suicide. For about 10 years, from age 15 to 25, I suffered from (what I now understand to be) persistent depression. The worst of it was a major depressive episode that began shortly after my first year of law school at the University of Georgia and continued through my entire second year of law school.

October 14, 2022, 4:02 PM