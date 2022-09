News From Law.com

Out-of-state businesses selling products through Amazon's Pennsylvania warehouses are not subject to sales and income tax in the state, the Commonwealth Court has ruled. The decision marks the first time a court has addressed a state revenue department's attempt to target individual sellers for taxes on goods sold through Amazon, according to representatives of the Online Merchants Guild, the plaintiff in the case.

September 09, 2022, 5:29 PM