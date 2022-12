News From Law.com

As business migration trends have resulted in major out-of-state law firms increasing their presence and launching new offices in South Florida, that's created an opportunity for locals firms that are in a unique position to help newcomers find their footing. Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod is one example, as it says it's become a go-to place for new law firms entering the South Florida market.

Business Services

December 01, 2022, 12:28 PM