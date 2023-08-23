Ouster of GC From Movie Theater Trade Group Prompts Veteran ...

News From Law.com

Jerry Pierce, a Hollywood fixture who's been the longtime technical adviser for the National Association of Theatre Owners, resigned from the nonprofit this week, saying he was protesting the mistreatment and ouster of its general counsel, Jackie Brenneman. Law.com reported on Tuesday that Brenneman was out at the Washington, D.C.-based trade group, which advances the interests of movie theater owners, after five years as legal chief. Later Tuesday, the Hollywood Reporter reported that Pierce, whose NATO technical work dates back to 2012, quit Monday because of his dissatisfaction with the organization's new CEO, Michael O'Leary, and how he interacted with Brenneman and other NATO staff.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 23, 2023, 8:45 AM

