Ouster Inc., a developer of LiDAR remote sensing technology, sued China's Hesai Technology Co. for patent infringement on Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, backed by Cooley and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell, accuses Hesai of incorporating Ouster's patented technology into its products. Ouster, which was founded in 2015, merged with Velodyne Lidar in 2023, with the combined company keeping the Ouster name. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00406, Ouster, Inc. v. Hesai Group et al.
AI & Automation
April 13, 2023, 2:21 AM