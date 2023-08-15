Ousted Wall Street Journal Reporter Drops Hacking Charges Ag...

News From Law.com

The fired Wall Street Journal reporter that took Dechert to court over an alleged "hack-and-smear operation" has dismissed all claims against the global law firm and two of its former partners this week. Monday's dismissal by journalist Jonathan "Jay" Solomon, who became an editor at Semafor earlier this year, comes after 10 months of litigation in D.C. federal court over allegations that partners at Dechert colluded with Indian hackers to obtain emails between him and a source, leading to Solomon's blacklisting by the journalism community.

Legal Services

August 15, 2023, 4:25 PM

nature of claim: /