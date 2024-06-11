Ousted Major Lindsey Employees Debt to Recruiting Firm to Be...

News From Law.com

After abandoning claims against global recruiting firm Major Lindsey & Africa, the bankruptcy trustee for ousted Major Lindsey recruiter Sharon Mahn said in court this week no distributions are available for distribution to Mahn's creditors. Chapter 7 trustee Gregory Messer's report of no distribution to creditors on Monday, which included a request that he be relieved of his duties as trustee, comes after the case has been pending in New York Southern Bankruptcy Court for 19 months.

