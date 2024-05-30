Who Got The Work

David Kruger of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for MV Transportation Inc. in a pending genetic privacy class action. The suit, filed April 15 in Illinois Northern District Court by McGuire Law, contends that MV Transportation requires employees to disclose information about their genetic history during a physical examination in violation of the Illinois Genetic Information Privacy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah, is 1:24-cv-03019, Ousley-Brown v. MV Transportation, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 30, 2024, 7:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Carlos Ousley-Brown

Plaintiffs

Mcguire Law P.C.

Mcguire Law, P.C.

defendants

MV Transportation, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

