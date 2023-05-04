Who Got The Work

Partners Jim Ducayet and Ian M. Ross of Sidley Austin have entered appearances for Tupperware Brands Corp. and top executives in a pending securities class action. The action, filed March 20 in Florida Middle District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, alleges that the defendants failed to disclose its ‘serious issues’ with internal financial controls and disseminated misleading information about the company’s accounting for income taxes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, is 6:23-cv-00511, Ouranitsas v. Tupperware Brands Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 04, 2023, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Nestor Ouranitsas

Plaintiffs

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

defendants

Tupperware Brands Corporation

Cassandra Harris

Mariela Matute

Miguel Fernandez

defendant counsels

Sidley Austin

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws