Partners Jim Ducayet and Ian M. Ross of Sidley Austin have entered appearances for Tupperware Brands Corp. and top executives in a pending securities class action. The action, filed March 20 in Florida Middle District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, alleges that the defendants failed to disclose its ‘serious issues’ with internal financial controls and disseminated misleading information about the company’s accounting for income taxes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, is 6:23-cv-00511, Ouranitsas v. Tupperware Brands Corporation et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 04, 2023, 10:53 AM