Our Staff Did Nothing Wrong: Court Strikes Special Defense A...

A lawsuit has been filed against a Hartford residential facility for children, after a 13-year-old boy allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl. The facility denies the allegations of negligence, and asserts the incident was caused by "carelessness of the minor plaintiff," according to the special defenses. But the court has struck this special defense. The Village for Families and Children Inc., the defendant, provides temporary housing for children who have been removed from their families, and has a contract with the Connecticut Department of Children and Families, according to the complaint.

Government

November 16, 2022, 3:09 PM