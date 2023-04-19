New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

International Flavors & Fragrances and other large fragrance product suppliers were hit with an antitrust class action Tuesday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello, accuses the defendants of dominating the fragrance industry by initiating a price-fixing conspiracy that limited the production of certain fragrances and prohibited competitors from supplying certain customers. The suit is also backed by the Nussbaum Law Group and Rupp Pfalzgraf LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02174, Our Own Candle Company, Inc., v. Givaudan S.A. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 19, 2023, 7:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Our Own Candle Company, Inc.,

Plaintiffs

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

defendants

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Agilex Flavors & Fragrances, Inc.

Firmenich Incorporated

Firmenich International S.A.

Givaudan Flavors Corporation

Givaudan Fragrances Corporation

Givaudan S.A.

Symrise AG

Symrise Inc.

Symrise US LLC

Ungerer & Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations