A Fulton County State Court jury has returned a $35 million wrongful death verdict against a local government accused of failing to maintain safe roads amid Georgia urban sprawl. Plaintiff attorneys behind the eight-figure outcome credit their ability to overcome the City of Milton's sovereign immunity defenses to "a lot of pretrial work" and their use of a super-sized exhibit at trial.

Georgia

June 20, 2023, 12:52 PM

