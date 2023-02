Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Strategic Insurance Corp. and Newrez d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage servicing to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, over a disputed fire damage claim, was filed by Pearson Law Group on behalf of Jules Ouembe. The case is 1:23-cv-00815, Ouembe v. Newrez, LLC et al.

Insurance

February 24, 2023, 7:13 AM